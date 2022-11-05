It is not too early to be thinking about spring. Daffodils, tulips, crocus, hyacinths and other spring blooming plants need to be planted this fall. They need to have a cold treatment to initiate blooming. Nature provides this by having a winter season. These flowers can be forced to bloom by putting them in the refrigerator for 12 to 16 weeks for use indoors.

The Riley County, K-State Research and Extension Master Gardeners gave away 1,000 daffodils at the Ogden parade on Oct. 1. Daffodils are good at coming back year after year.

