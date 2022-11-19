It appears that the Christmas season starts earlier each year. Poinsettias that naturally bloom at Christmas are manipulated to bloom now prior to Thanksgiving. The Poinsettia serves as a gift when going to another’s Thanksgiving dinner. To provide the best gift, consider the requirements for poinsettia survival.

Once you have made your selection, the best environment for it is in a bright sunny location. Drafts are one of the most common challenges for poinsettias. Try to avoid cold air and hot air from the furnace vent. Temperature is best at a constant 65 degrees. Since this is the best home environment, it would also be the best conditions at the retail outlet prior to purchase.

