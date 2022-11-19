It appears that the Christmas season starts earlier each year. Poinsettias that naturally bloom at Christmas are manipulated to bloom now prior to Thanksgiving. The Poinsettia serves as a gift when going to another’s Thanksgiving dinner. To provide the best gift, consider the requirements for poinsettia survival.
Once you have made your selection, the best environment for it is in a bright sunny location. Drafts are one of the most common challenges for poinsettias. Try to avoid cold air and hot air from the furnace vent. Temperature is best at a constant 65 degrees. Since this is the best home environment, it would also be the best conditions at the retail outlet prior to purchase.
Consider the health and maturity of the poinsettia. Choose plants that have clean, healthy, dark green leaves. Avoid plants with missing leaves or bruised and broken leaves. For long lasting plants, look at the actual flower in the center of the colorful bracts. The more yellow pollen showing, the longer it has been in bloom. Really old plants are missing their actual flower and all that remains are the bracts.
Since our greenhouse grown poinsettias do not like drafts, wrap up the poinsettia to take from the store to home. Hopefully, you can wait and purchase the poinsettia when you are ready to head home. Unwrap the plant as soon as you get it inside.
Poinsettias that get too wet will drop their leaves. Poinsettias that get too dry will drop their leaves. Try to keep the soil constantly moist but not soggy. Excess water will need to drain from the pot and be removed. One method for judging when to water is by the feel of the weight of the plant and pot. When it feels heavy, wait to water and when it is lighter, give it enough water to have it drain from the holes on the bottom of the pot.
Dyed or painted poinsettias are available. White poinsettias are treated with colorants to achieve different colors that are not genetically available. The colorants have been slightly damaging to the poinsettia. I don’t suggest you go out and get a can of spray paint to apply to your living plant. However, there can be options to have a blue or even purple poinsettia for decorating. Red is still the number one seller.
