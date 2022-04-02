The acronym P.L.A.N.T.S. is used when communicating plant needs to our 4-H Garden students. The T represents temperature. Plants vary on their degree of growth often by temperature. This is a tricky time of the year with our fluctuating temperatures.
We categorize plants into two temperature related types. Cool-season plants grow up to 86 degrees. Warm-season plants grow best during the summer. Temperature has a large impact on plant growth. Currently, we are dealing with the low temperatures.
Plants deal with two different temperature environments. Soil temperatures will differ from air temperature. Both are important for plant health.
Air temperature is perhaps easier to understand. I recently was trying to acclimate my bedding plants to the outdoors for planting. Some cool-season plants are cold hardier than others. One plant suffered the cold air temperature while others took it in stride.
Several plants can stand low air temperature when acclimated. These are cabbage, broccoli, kale, collards, Brussels sprouts, onions, leek, spinach, peas, and turnip. This includes cool-season flowers like pansies. Usually, these plants take air temperatures down to about the mid 20s. Not as cold tolerant are beets, carrots, lettuce, endive, potatoes, cauliflower, and Chinese cabbage. These will go down to about 28 degrees.
Soil temperature determines seed germinate and root growth. A critical temperature for most cool vegetable crops is 40. At that temperature germination is very slow but it will happen and speeds up as the soil temperatures warm. Plants that are in this category are peas, lettuce, spinach, and onions. Cabbage and broccoli need about 45 degrees and beets and carrots about 50 degrees. Tomatoes minimum soil temperature is 50 degrees with 85 degrees being optimum.
Thermometers are available for determining your soil temperature at local stores. K-States Mesonet records soil temperatures across the state. It isn’t necessarily your garden’s temperature but is an indicator.
