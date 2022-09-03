Early September is the best time to plant grass seed. The soil temperatures are warm for quick seed germination. Weeds are waning and generally, rains assist the fall growth.
Bare spots in full sun can support 6 to 8 pounds of tall fescue seed to be planted per 1,000 square feet. This helps determine how much grass seed to purchase. Over-seeding thin lawns will need less seed planted. If you consider your lawn about half filled with grass plants, use 3 to 4 pounds per 1,000 square feet. The seeding rate is cut in half to account for existing turf.
Shady area of the lawn cannot support the 6 to 8 pounds seeding rate. The amount of sunlight for the grass plants is the limiting factor. Try the 3 to 4 pound rate for bare areas in the shade. Too much new seed planted can create excess competition and weaken the lawn. If this doesn’t work, there is too much shade for grass to grow. A groundcover that grows in the shade is a good alternative.
Grass seed needs to be planted into the soil. Small areas can be worked using a garden rake to open up the soil for the seed to get into it. Equipment, such as, a slit seeder or aerator can be used to open up the soil over the whole lawn. Good success will be achieved with the use of one of these machines.
The grass seed will need to be blended into the upper 1/8 to ¼ inch of the soil surface. Seed left on the surface will likely not get established. Irrigation most likely will move the seed into position when one uses the aerator or slit seeder. Keep the soil moist until the grass is established.
Mow the grass when it becomes tall enough. This will make it spread out. Some nitrogen fertilizer will make the grass become stronger. A few weeds may need to be managed to help the young turfgrass. More information on these topics are available in publications, by contact and video. Please contact me if you need additional resources.
