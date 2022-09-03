Early September is the best time to plant grass seed. The soil temperatures are warm for quick seed germination. Weeds are waning and generally, rains assist the fall growth.

Bare spots in full sun can support 6 to 8 pounds of tall fescue seed to be planted per 1,000 square feet. This helps determine how much grass seed to purchase. Over-seeding thin lawns will need less seed planted. If you consider your lawn about half filled with grass plants, use 3 to 4 pounds per 1,000 square feet. The seeding rate is cut in half to account for existing turf.

