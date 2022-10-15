It has been a dry fall. We are around four inches behind for the year. We have had around 27 inches of rain thus far. Our yearly average is 35 inches.
On average, we don’t get 8 inches of moisture in the next few months. Hopefully, this article will stir up additional moisture.
All living things rely on water for survival. Although plant requirements are reduced during the end of the active growing season, a certain level of moisture will be needed to avoid stress and even winter death.
Dry winter months can kill plants that are susceptible. By monitoring your landscape, your lawn and landscape plants will have a better chance greening up beautifully come springtime.
Water one or two times per month when no moisture has fallen.
The air temperature would ideally be above 40 degrees before the soil freezes. It is important to have good soil moisture as plants go into dormancy. Good soil moisture coming out of dormancy next spring is important as well.
Plants that have been in the ground less than three years are more susceptible to injury.
Evergreen and broadleaf evergreens continue to use moisture during the late fall and winter and need special attention. Established lawns and plants that are exposed to sunny and windy conditions will need watered.
Generally, water around the root system until the water has moved 6 to 8 inches into the soil. This depth provides moisture to the crowns and a vast majority of the feeder roots of plants.
Trees should be soaked more deeply. Water slowly so it will soak in near the plants. A few plants can easily be watered by using a bucket or watering can.
Hoses and attachments are the common equipment used for watering as we get into freezing temperatures.
Remember to remove all hoses and attachments from faucets after you’re done watering and drain them completely. This safety measure will help to minimize freeze damage to equipment.
