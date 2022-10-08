Before too long, trees and other plants will drop their leaves creating their own mulch for the winter. Some of it will stay in place, while much of it will blow away. Putting down mulch where needed will aid in plant health.

Too much mulch and improperly applied is not helpful for plant growth. Join me on 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, for a discussion on mulching practices. Blueville Nursery at 4539 Anderson Ave. will be the host site.

