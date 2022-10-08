Before too long, trees and other plants will drop their leaves creating their own mulch for the winter. Some of it will stay in place, while much of it will blow away. Putting down mulch where needed will aid in plant health.
Too much mulch and improperly applied is not helpful for plant growth. Join me on 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, for a discussion on mulching practices. Blueville Nursery at 4539 Anderson Ave. will be the host site.
Recent plantings will benefit by applying mulch. Mulch will hold moisture and keep roots active for good development this fall. Two inches of a course mulch material is sufficient. Mulch applied too deep will be attractive to voles and mice this fall and winter. Their feeding can kill young plants.
For the past 19 years, I’ve used only woodchips to cover the crowns of my hybrid tea roses. Dieback has varied from year to year depending on the winter. None of the roses have died from this practice. Another method is an eight inch mound of compost followed by a layer of straw. That is more work than I want to commit too. Especially, come next spring when it is removed.
Spinach can be mulched to keep it from heaving out of the ground. Typically, spinach will make it through the winter and provide the first greens of the year. Vegetable root crops can be mulched and used through the fall until the ground freezes solid.
Any bare soil should be mulched. This will slow the soil from moving away during the winter dry winds or from rain. Weeds may be unsightly but they do keep soil in place when not mulched.
Now is okay for refurbishing your layer of mulch around plants. Mulch modifies the soil temperature. A thick layer of mulch in the spring slows the warming of the soil and root growth. When to apply mulch is based on your purpose and time available.
Many types of mulch are available. A free source is available from the Riley County transfer station. Come to the program or contact the office for assistance with your mulching needs.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or emailing geyeston@ksu.edu.