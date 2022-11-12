Leaves and other plant tissues are in abundance right now. This is the time of year when nature replenishes the soil. These materials will break down over the winter to make fertilizer for spring growth. I suggest leaving the leaves to reduce your fertilizer application next season.

The amount of nutrients varies in tree leaves and other organic materials. On average, tree leaves are 0.6% nitrogen, 0.1% phosphate and 0.6% potassium. Grass clippings are 1.2% nitrogen, 0.3% phosphate and 2% potassium. These materials are fertilizer sources. They can be used in the landscape and not bagged and carted off.

