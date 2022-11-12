Leaves and other plant tissues are in abundance right now. This is the time of year when nature replenishes the soil. These materials will break down over the winter to make fertilizer for spring growth. I suggest leaving the leaves to reduce your fertilizer application next season.
The amount of nutrients varies in tree leaves and other organic materials. On average, tree leaves are 0.6% nitrogen, 0.1% phosphate and 0.6% potassium. Grass clippings are 1.2% nitrogen, 0.3% phosphate and 2% potassium. These materials are fertilizer sources. They can be used in the landscape and not bagged and carted off.
Big leaves take a long time to decompose. I run over them with the mower to chop them up.
A thick layer of leaves on the lawn will prevent sunlight from reaching the grass. These leaves need chopped up or moved to the vegetable garden or flower bed where nothing is growing requiring light.
Streets that have leaves along the curb are a source of fertilizer. If these leaves stay there, the fertilizer is wasted and sent down stream where it can be a pollutant. These leaves can be chopped up and put on the lawn, garden, or compost pile.
I have always used a rake to gather leaves. It has served me well. Running over piles of leaves with the mower makes a large pile of leaves shrink considerably.
Leaves and other organic materials worked into the vegetable or flower bed will improve soil conditions for plant growth next season. It is the best technique one can do for soil health leading to plant health.
Work with nature at this time of the year. That means adding nutrients to the soil in the way of leaves and other organic materials. Your plants and the environment will benefit.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or emailing geyeston@ksu.edu.