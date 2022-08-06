Rain has supplied the moisture needed for plants to grow this summer. The frequency of the moisture has set up some leaf diseases on many types of plants. It is best for plant growth and reduced diseases by having a good soaking only once a week. Proper watering is the best action one can take to aid in healthy plants.
Lilacs have been hit again with Pseudocercospora leaf spot disease. Individual spots may coalesce and lead to the death of large areas of the leaf. Severe cases may cause the plant to defoliate. Though the shrubs look bad, loss of leaves late in the season will not harm otherwise healthy plants. Therefore, there is no need to apply a fungicide. Also, an application after the leaf spots appear will not help anyway.
Rust is becoming common on the ornamental pear leaves. The infection occurred back in May. That is when a fungicide could have helped. This disease doesn’t cause great concern to plant health.
The peonies may have powdery mildew or measles on their leaves. Sanitation is the best control for these diseases. Remove all diseased tissue, including stems, at the end of the growing season or before growth begins in the spring. Mulch that contains plant debris should also be discarded and then replaced with fresh mulch. Reducing the source of the inoculum will reduce the chances of a severe outbreak.
Labelled products containing usually, chlorothalonil, myclobutanil or thiophanate-methyl are most effective when applied prior to or at the first sign of leaf spots. These fungicides work best to protect newly developing leaves, but they will not protect new growth that emerges after the application has been made. Consequently, to keep plants relatively free of the disease, multiple applications would need to be applied.
Plant leaves make the food to grow and keep our plants healthy. Some leaf diseases reduce plant health. Repeated disease pressure from year to year may warrant the use of timely applications next season. Review “Common Plant Problems in Kansas” website for timing and products.
