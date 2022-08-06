Rain has supplied the moisture needed for plants to grow this summer. The frequency of the moisture has set up some leaf diseases on many types of plants. It is best for plant growth and reduced diseases by having a good soaking only once a week. Proper watering is the best action one can take to aid in healthy plants.

Lilacs have been hit again with Pseudocercospora leaf spot disease. Individual spots may coalesce and lead to the death of large areas of the leaf. Severe cases may cause the plant to defoliate. Though the shrubs look bad, loss of leaves late in the season will not harm otherwise healthy plants. Therefore, there is no need to apply a fungicide. Also, an application after the leaf spots appear will not help anyway.

