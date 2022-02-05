My yearly program on home landscape design is coming up from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. This is the first session of a three-part series which continues on Feb. 17 and 24. Registration is taken through the UFM Community Learning Center. You may register at tryufm.org or by calling 785-539-8763.
Participants are encouraged to do a site analysis or inventory of their property. The extra time spent on inventorying will make for informed decision making.
Locating utilities, prevailing wind, soil conditions, easements, existing plants and views is some of the information needed. Having the property lines identified is part of the site analysis.
Drawing a base map is the next step. The home footprint, property lines and existing conditions are put on a large piece of paper. This map is drawn to scale so that you can determine amount of space you have for your different uses. I like to use the scale of one inch is equal to four feet. Scale may be adjusted to fit the need.
Make a list of your needs and desires for your outdoor space. Clotheslines were a common need 50 years ago. They are still functional and making a comeback. This list will include immediate needs and probably long-range objectives like a swimming pool or extra garage.
Your outdoor space is divided up the same as the indoor living area. The public space is generally your front yard, similar to your front room.
Compost bins, vegetable garden, clothesline, and trash are in the service area like your laundry and furnace room.
The outdoor private space is similar to the study and sleeping area. This is where relaxation, family gathering, and entertainment happens. Commonly, it is the most used part of the landscape. It should be designed to fit the individual needs of the family.
I hope you can join this year’s class. The class is a maximum of 10 designs to address those participating desires. You are welcome to contact me individually to assist with your landscaping design ideas.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or emailing geyeston@ksu.edu.