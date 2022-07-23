The new class of K-State Research and Extension Master Gardeners in Riley County will start on Sept. 1. More than 300 community members have taken the course. Currently, 60 members reach out and teach the joys and advantages of gardening to their neighbors.
Sign up today to become one of these gardening enthusiasts. You can do that by going to our website at riley.ksu.edu and click on the Master Gardeners tab on the left side. Applications are also available at the Extension office which is on the second floor of the Riley County Office Building, 110 Courthouse Plaza. The cost is $100 for the instruction due by the first day of class.
Learn about growing flowers, vegetables, fruits, turf grasses and woody plants. Other sessions will be on plant growth and development, the care of plants, and their pests. Wildlife management is also covered.
Giving back is the best part of the program. There are many opportunities through out the year to engage with the public on gardening topics. Currently, they are staffing and information booth at the county fair. Stop-by and talk with them about the program.
Establishing butterfly garden habitats is a passion for many gardeners. The Master Gardeners continue to care for their demonstration garden at the Sunset Zoo.
It provides a living demonstration all year. Earth Day is a special event where the gardeners grow and give out butterfly milkweed and other butterfly loving plants and information.
Perhaps, the best-known project is the annual garden tour. For 33 years, the Extension Master Gardeners have organized and conducted the tour. More than 150 private landscapes in the Manhattan area have been showcased.
Riley County, K-State Research and Extension Master Gardeners meet every other month for an educational program and to keep abreast of any community program request.
Please consider joining in on the fun of being a local volunteer with the Master Gardener program. Your yard and neighbors will thank you. Contact the office if you any questions.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or emailing geyeston@ksu.edu.