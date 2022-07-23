The new class of K-State Research and Extension Master Gardeners in Riley County will start on Sept. 1. More than 300 community members have taken the course. Currently, 60 members reach out and teach the joys and advantages of gardening to their neighbors.

Sign up today to become one of these gardening enthusiasts. You can do that by going to our website at riley.ksu.edu and click on the Master Gardeners tab on the left side. Applications are also available at the Extension office which is on the second floor of the Riley County Office Building, 110 Courthouse Plaza. The cost is $100 for the instruction due by the first day of class.

