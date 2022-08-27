EYESTONE | Join other gardeners in learning Gregg Eyestone Contributing writer Christian Bright Author email Aug 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The new class of Riley County, K-State Research and Extension Master Gardeners will begin on Thursday, Sept. 1. Over 350 community members have taken the course which spans eight Thursday sessions.Currently, 55 members reach out and teach the joys and advantages of gardening to their neighbors.Sign up today to become one of these gardening enthusiasts.You can do that by going to our website at www.riley.ksu.edu.Applications are also available at the Extension office which is on the second floor of the Riley County Office Building, 110 Courthouse Plaza.The cost is $100 for the instruction.Learn about growing flowers, vegetables, fruits, turfgrasses, and woody plants.Other sessions will be on plant growth and development, the care of plants, and their pests. Wildlife management is also covered.Giving back is the best part of the program. One of the earliest projects started by the first class is the annual garden tour.Hopefully, you were able to view the six landscapes showcased this past June. Proceeds support the Gardens at Kansas State University and local gardening education.Butterfly/pollinator garden habitat is a passion for many gardeners.The Master Gardeners continue to care for their demonstration garden at the Sunset Zoo. It provides a living demonstration all year.Earth Day is a special event where the gardeners grow and give out butterfly milkweed and other butterfly loving plants and information.Riley County, K-State Research and Extension Master Gardeners meet every other month for an educational program and to keep abreast of any community program request.Please consider joining in on the fun of being a local volunteer with the Master Gardener program.Your yard and neighbors will thank you. Contact the office if you any questions.You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at riley.ksu.edu.Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or emailing geyeston@ksu.edu. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gardener Butterfly Gardening Botany Biology Agriculture Garden Riley County Office Building K-state Research Neighbor Christian Bright Author email Follow Christian Bright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News INNES LIBRARY COLUMN | ReadMHK and Past K-State First Books Researchers show 'The Way Out' of chronic pain THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Live music, Farmers Markets, K-State sports and more Pott County to host poverty simulation fair at Wamego High Infant Toddler Services pushes forward after pandemic restrictions K-State releases details on President Linton's inauguration K-State volleyball gets 3-1 win over NC State Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEmma D’Arcy: ‘There’s only one sexual violence incident in House of the Dragon’Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams tie the knot in CaliforniaJoni Mitchell hoping to record music again after ‘losing her confidence’MHS volleyball has 'good vibes' headed into Year 1 under JonesRandy & Korbin TinkelFootball captains named for 2022 seasonRCPD arrests Manhattan man for 15 counts of sexual exploitation of childFormer MHS, MCC guard Awbrey to walk-on to K-StateLisa Scott-Lee recalls surreal dinner date with Michael JacksonK-State's Lee sidelined for all of 2022-23 season Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.