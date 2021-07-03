Several insects have taken up residency in the landscape. Their appearance causes stress to both the plants and the plant lovers. Most insects will not inflict too much plant damage. A combination of weather challenges, diseases, plant competition and insect feeding will reduce plant health. Lessening any of these will benefit our desirable plants.
Adult Japanese Beetles are approximately 7/16-inch long and metallic green with coppery wing covers. They sport approximately 14 white dots made up of tufts of hair that project from under the edges of the wing covers on the back half of the insect. Their feeding appeared on my linden but I found them on the asparagus. The adults feed on over 300 species of plants including rose, Linden tree, crabapple and grape.
My redbud trees have two insects on them. The Twoline Spittlebug sucks sap out of the leaves causing a burn appearance. A leafroller larvae feeds in the folded leaf. It is alternating black and white bands. Control can be tricky. Reducing other stresses is beneficial.
Cucumber Beetles are either stripped or spotted. Both are ¼ inch in size with a pale yellow/green coloring. They feed primarily on cucumber, cantaloupe, squash, pumpkin, gourd, and watermelon but may also feed on beans, corn, potatoes and more. When the vining crop appears to wilt and die overnight, the cause is often bacterial wilt which cucumber beetles transfer the disease as they feed.
Different lace bugs will feed on many types of plants. Damage appears as light-yellow mottling on the upper leaf surface but they feed on the underside of the leaf. My bur oak and asters commonly have them.
Many more insects will be found in the landscape. A good place to find information on insects is available on-line. Search for the “Common Plant Problems in Kansas” for up-to-date control measures. Reach out to me if you have questions and concerns.
You can find out more information on gardening by going to Riley County’s K-State Research and Extension website at riley.ksu.edu. You may contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension by calling 537-6350 or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu.