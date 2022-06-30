Cool temperatures, high temperatures, little moisture to an abundance, weeds, some diseases, and now more insects. Gardening has its challenges. This writing is on a few insects to be on the lookout for in the garden.
Adult Japanese Beetles are approximately 7/16-inch long and metallic green with coppery wing covers. They sport approximately 14 white dots made up of tufts of hair that project from under the edges of the wing covers on the back half of the insect. Their feeding appeared first on the asparagus in my garden. The adults feed on over 300 species of plants including roses, Linden trees, crabapples, and grapes.
Bagworms have been spotty this year. A few hot spots but not widespread to my knowledge. Now is the best time to manage them before any real damage is done to mostly evergreen plants. Look for live small bags and treat if hand removal is not practical.
The gray shielded squash bugs are developing. Treating when the insects are small is a must. Look on the underside of the leaves for cluster of brick-red eggs and small green insects with black legs. Direct treatment to the small squash bugs is the only effective control. Residual treatment and mature insects will not control them.
If left unchecked, all of these insects can severely injure and may kill the desired plants. One control is to not grow these crops. Hand removal works but may not be desired. Labeled insecticides used properly has in the past been effective.
To be most effective, the label of the product needs to be followed. Treating at first signs often reduces plant injury and takes care of the insects. Thorough coverage of the plants prevents missed hotspots which may start a reinfestation.
Kansas has the potential to have plant problems. Therefore, K-State Research and Extension has a website with common problems and solutions. Seek out Common Plant Problems in Kansas to assist you with your gardening.
