Torenia or Wishbone flower is a favorite annual of mine. It is available locally as a bedding plant in the spring to transplant in the landscape. One can try starting them from seeds. Now is the time to plant the seeds indoors to give them time to be ready come spring.
Crops grow at different rates and temperatures. Information will be shared on many specific crops to put you on track for success. In general, seeds will sprout best in moist media at 75 degrees. Once sprouted, the growing temperature usually should be lowered to 65 degrees to produce a sturdy plant.
Supplemental light will be required to produce good plants. Very few plants in greenhouses are prospering at this time of the year. LED and florescent lights will provide the light required. I still use the older style of T12 florescent bulbs left on 24 hours to grow my plants.
Using a good growing media helps aid in success. Products containing perlite, vermiculite and peat moss or coconut coir are common. These products hold just the right amount of moisture and are easy for the seed to sprout through. A clean or new container means there is little chance for pest problems.
There is not much happening outside these days. It is trilling to have some plant life going on indoor when you start your own from seed.
