St. Patrick’s Day is the unofficial start to vegetable gardening in our area. Typically, the soil temperature is ready to plant potatoes and other early spring crops like peas. Early plantings result in higher yields than late planting.
There are many potato varieties to select for planting in the garden. Generally, the red skinned potatoes have a waxy texture when cooked. They are commonly boiled and used in potato salad. I like them cubed with butter and sprinkled with parsley. LaSoda, LaRouge, Reddale, Norland and Viking are good varieties.
White skinned potatoes are typically the ones used for mashing. They can also be used for baking and in some cases for French fries. Superior, Norchip, Kennebec, and Irish Cobber probably in that order for best varieties.
Russet skinned are used for baking and making fries. Norkotah has been grown in Kansas. Kansas may not grow russets as well as other skin type potatoes.
Yukon Gold is a yellow potato that does well and is versatile in its use.
Home grown vegetables are superior in taste and quality. That is why I like to grow some of my own vegetables. Potatoes and many other vegetables are economical to purchase from a retail business without going to the effort of growing them.
An advantage to growing your own is selecting ones you may not find on store shelves. Fingerlings and all blue or red inside potatoes make for fun eating. These may not be as productive as the other varieties.
Potatoes are planted whole or cut into seed pieces. Cut large potatoes into one and one-half ounces. Each piece will be about the size of a golf ball. An eye or growing point will be in each seed piece. Cut potatoes will seal over to prevent rotting by storing them at room temperature for a few days before planting. Purchasing “certified” seed that comes with a bright blue tag will guarantee quality.
While purchasing seed, you may want to get some extra for fall planting. Seed potatoes should be kept in a refrigerator or cool storage until July planting. More information on growing potatoes is readily available from K-State Research and Extension.
