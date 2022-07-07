It is a pretty sure bet that you have grubs. I know I have grubs. The question is are there too many that they cause significant damage to the turf? Only time will tell.
Products containing imidacloprid, halofenozide, clothianidin, and thiamethoxam are considered preventatives. They are slow to become active but are very effective when used according to their label. It is suggested that these products be applied at the beginning of July to have them active when needed. These are used when you have a good feeling that grubs will be damaging your lawn.
Another approach is to wait until you notice damage and detect grubs as the cause. You need to be scouting your lawn in late August and early September. Once grub feeding is identified, faster acting insecticides are preferred. A product containing trichlorfon, carbaryl, or permethrin would be applied. Another solution is to let them go and reseed the damaged areas.
Moist soil plays a role in grub management. The soil should be moist prior to applying an insecticide. Grubs will be closer to the soil surface in moist soil. Once the product is applied to the lawn, usually an inch of water is applied to move the product to where the grubs like to be.
There is another factor about moist soil. More eggs hatch into grubs in moist soil. If you keep your lawn on the dry side, you will have less grubs.
Natural rainfall in many areas has made for good egg laying this season.
Japanese beetles are grubs prior to the adult beetle stage. The grub stage doesn’t cause much injury. Since adults can fly, managing the grubs doesn’t mean you won’t have the adult beetles.
If you choose an insecticide, read, and study the product label to ensure safe, proper, and effective use.
A thatch layer of more than a half inch can impede the movement of the insecticide into the soil. Remove extra thatch prior to applying. A water pH of more than 7.5 will reduce the effectiveness of some insecticides.
The K-State Research and Extension publication “Grub Management in Turfgrass Using Insecticides” is available from the office or on the web.
