I buckle my seat belt when driving to be prepared for an accident that I hope never comes. Some gardening practices are done in hope they aren’t needed. Prevention is better than treatment after the fact.
Using a tree wrap is one preventative. I like to use the white plastic wraps on my thin barked trees that are young. The physical barrier protects the bark from damage. In my case, the local herd of cats likes to practice their scratching technique on the trunks of my young trees. Voles, rabbits and other rodents could cause damage to the trees, if the herd of cats were to leave.
Tree wraps are suggested to be put on in the fall and removed next spring as growth begins. Besides being a physical protection, they may moderate trunk temperatures. Trunk injury may occur on young trees on the south and west side in the winter if not shaded.
Multi-stemmed woody plants may need protection from wildlife as well. Wire hoops made out of chick wire or similar material will keep stems from becoming a meal. Plastic netting is another option. Securing the barriers to the ground is required to keep them in place.
A layer of mulch is protection for roots and crowns of many plants. I prefer wood chips that compost and turn into soil improving ingredients for the plants. With our clay soil types, an inch or two of wood chip mulch is sufficient. The coarser mulch requires a deeper application.
Perennial beds, shrub beds and tree rings can have mulch applied. Last fall, we mulched the asparagus bed after removing the brown fern. It helped hold moisture in and gave good weed control this year.
I have to take blame for some of the dry conditions. Twice, I have drained my garden hoses and put them away. Twice, I have had to get them back out to water young plants to prevent desiccation.
Hopefully, I can drain them for the last time. Storing them out of the sun will extend their useful life.