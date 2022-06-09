EYESTONE | Garden Tour 2022 Gregg Eyestone Contributing Writer Christian Bright Author email Jun 9, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This is one of the best times of the gardening year here in Riley County. The Manhattan Area Garden Tour will be on Saturday, June 25.There are five private gardens, a neighborhood garden, and the Gardens at Kansas State University to be showcased. Take in any or all of them from 8 am to noon that morning.Each garden will have its own character. Flowers, water features, and accent pieces like sculpture are found in these gardens.Check out the riley.ksu.edu website for garden addresses, location map and the garden descriptions.A big thank you to these gardeners for allowing the public to share in their gardening enthusiasm.The garden tour can’t happen without community members willing to share. We are always looking for future gardens and their owner(s) willingness to be on the tour. Let us know of a potential garden.For the past 33 years, over 150 gardens have been visited. Several of the gardens have been on the tour more than once.This will be the third time for the Wilsons and Amys garden. I enjoy returning to a garden to see how it has changed.Conducting a garden tour was the first project that the first class of Riley County, K-State Research and Extension Master Gardeners held.The purpose was to inspire fellow gardeners and raise money for the Kansas State University Gardens. A little over $51,139 has been raised for the gardens over the 33 years.Consider joining the Master Gardener program this fall when the next class will form. The dates of the training and application is on the Riley County Master Gardener website.Be sure to talk with any of the many volunteers at the different gardening sites about becoming a Riley County, K-State Research and Extension Master Gardener.Hope you can make it to the garden tour.You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu.Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Garden Gardener Gardening Riley County Tour Website Neighborhood Christian Bright Author email Follow Christian Bright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Schmidt offers strategies for moderating threat of firearm violence in Kansas schools Double whammy: Both farmers and consumers hit by high prices PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | MHS reunion, 'Mary Poppins,' live music and more Miami Cubans oppose Democrats' Spanish-language radio deal Two rare Shirley Jackson stories published this week Who is Ms. Marvel? Inside the revered backstory behind TV's newest superhero Grammys to add songwriter of the year category for 2023 Uvalde superintendent says district to hire more police Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDr. Brian Sandford Spooner, Sr.After Ring of Honor selection, Ell Roberson feels 'recognized'Woman punched, shot by unknown man in ManhattanChaney Jones wishes Kanye West a happy birthday despite splitSt. George woman dies in single-car accident in Pottawatomie CountyWamego teacher and his wife resign following child sex charges against himJunction City woman hit by car while crossing US-77For Manhattan businesses, help is not just wanted but neededKylie Minogue says legal battle with Kylie Jenner 'had to be done'Veryl Switzer Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.