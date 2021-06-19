I am pleased to announce that the Manhattan Area Garden Tour is going to happen on Saturday, June 26. After a year of postponement, six private gardens and the Gardens at Kansas State University will be showcased. Take in any or all of them from 8 a.m. to noon that morning.
Last year, the tour was going to show off the kaleidoscope purchased from previous tour proceeds. Delays and postponements happened, but it did get installed and is in the Gardens for your viewing. Tickets are not required for this year’s tour. A $10 donation is suggested which is the typical ticket price.
The theme for the tour this year is Trains, Turtles and Tradition. This will be the 32nd tour organized by the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension Master Gardeners. Two of the six private gardens have been on the tour in previous years.
Two of the gardens have a train as part of the landscape. I believe this is a first to have a train, and there are two. Check out the trains at the Dave and Sonya Baker garden at 2626 Sumac Drive and at the Laura and Don Hall garden on 3115 Harahey Ridge.
Judy and Pate Willingham at 324 Fordham Road share their landscape with some box turtles. The garden also provides habitat for pollinators and birds. The leftovers are shared with the Willinghams.
Daylilies are starting to bloom and this is one reason for the timing of the tour. Ann and Dave Redmon at 2232 Cedar Acres were on the tour in 2002. Ann has an passion for daylilies and has named and registered her creations.
Tom Phillips and Dr. Debra Doubek have been on the tour before in 2004. Their garden is at 1530 Barrington Drive. The Sarah and Michael Wesch garden is at 204 South Delaware Drive. These gardens are family affairs with the desire of teaching their kids the joy of growing. Sometimes the results of both the gardens and the children take a while to blossom.
Contact a Riley County Extension Master Gardener or the office for additional information. Hope you can make it to the garden tour.