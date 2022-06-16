Rain is appreciated but wind damage is not. Clean up is on-going along with pruning to improve plant health. Jagged wounds on trees and shrubs should be removed to allow for proper sealing over by the plant. Pruning to branch collars and leaving little to no stubs is best management for plant health.
Resources for good pruning practices are available on our website.
I have them on the front page under hot topics. Right below our Garden Tour information. Contact me if you have any questions.Storms bring out the best in trees. Identify tree species that either were compromised or were unfazed.
This storm identified some trees in my landscape that should be removed and replaced with a different species. Some trees are just aging out and need replaced.
The week of June 20 is Pollinator Week. Activities that week include the Annual Garden Tour on the morning of Saturday, June 25. Riley County, K-State
Research and Extension organize this event. They will also be participating in the Sunset Zoo’s Pollinator Day the following day on Sunday, June 26. Check out the zoo’s website for activities all week.
Yellow nutsedge has returned to many lawns and landscapes. Treatment needs to be done now. Several products are available to treat the pale green, triangular stemmed plants in the lawn. Timing is important. The goal is to have just enough leaf tissue to take in the material but not too much that it has matured to create new plants.
I have the most problem with nutsedge in my shrub beds. The only product I have found labeled for this use is glyphosate. Apply glyphosate when the plants are young, actively growing, and haven’t recently been cut.
All herbicides work best on young weeds and in this case in the three- to eight-leaf stage. Generally, it is best to apply prior to June 21.
Read and follow label directions on any product you choose to use.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu