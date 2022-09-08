The topic of pollinators has been the focus of the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension office horticulture program with the assistance of the Extension Master Gardeners this year. Planting for pollinators is a forever project even if the focus will shift next year. There is an event coming up that everyone interested in pollinators will want to attend.
Come to the Manhattan City Park on Sunday, September 18 at the Larry Norvell Band Shell. A free movie titled “Plants, Pollinators & Prayers” will be shown at 8 pm. An informal presentation on the subject will take place before the movie at 7:15 pm. Jason Graves, Central District Horticulture Agent from Salina will lead the discussion.
A free package of wildflower seeds will be available for each family while supplies last. The Riley County Conservation office is donating the seeds which are sourced from Feyh Farms located in nearby Wabaunsee County.
I recently took part in a program on pollinators which includes butterflies such as the Monarch. Milkweed is a family of plants that pollinators and Monarchs visit. Swamp, Butterfly, Whorled and common milkweeds are good to have in the landscape for insect activity. Research indicated that milkweeds planted along the perimeter of the garden mulched with woodchips were most visited. Plants of milkweeds that were in a north south planting had increased activity than east to west plantings.
Research has had differing findings on using native plants or non-native plants in pollinator habitats. This presentation indicated that associated plants to natives are okay to include. In some instances, the non-native had more insect activity than the native. I suggest a diversity of plants is the way to go. One caution mentioned was the use of ornamentations such as a butterfly or bird house was not recommended. Often these items where inhabited by predators of the desirable insects.
Hopefully, you have an area that can or will be used for pollinator habitat. For more information on this and other upcoming Movies on the Grass, go to www.k-state.edu/mog/
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.