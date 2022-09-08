The topic of pollinators has been the focus of the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension office horticulture program with the assistance of the Extension Master Gardeners this year. Planting for pollinators is a forever project even if the focus will shift next year. There is an event coming up that everyone interested in pollinators will want to attend.

Come to the Manhattan City Park on Sunday, September 18 at the Larry Norvell Band Shell. A free movie titled “Plants, Pollinators & Prayers” will be shown at 8 pm. An informal presentation on the subject will take place before the movie at 7:15 pm. Jason Graves, Central District Horticulture Agent from Salina will lead the discussion.

