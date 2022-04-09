In my last article, I used the acronym P.L.A.N.T.S. Here is what each letter indicates. P is place, L is liquid, A is air, N is nutrients, T if you remember is temperature and S is for sunlight. Provide all of these and the plants should grow well.
Currently, liquid hasn’t been falling from the sky as I would like. Providing an inch of liquid per week is helpful. For adequate nutrients to move into the plants, liquid is required.
Once seed is moistened, it needs to stay moist through germination as it sprouts out of the ground. This means a frequent and light application of water. It would be convenient if spring rains would provide this liquid.
When I need to add moisture, I use a watering can that has a water breaker providing a gentle application. The ideal water source is rainwater with its neutral pH. Rain barrels or buckets that can collect the water are my sources when it does rain. Trash containers work well too.
Food crops require a constant source of moisture. Crops should never be under prolonged water stress since yield, quality and pest resistance may be sacrificed. Plants use water as part of the photosynthetic process. Most water used in the plant is used to move nutrients from the soil environment to upper parts of the plant. The water cools the plant as it moves from the roots to the leaves where it exits the plant.
Cool-season plants have shallower mature root systems than warm-season plants. Our spring vegetables, berry bushes and early flowers will develop roots about two feet deep. The soil should stay moist to a depth of six to twelve inches as these plants mature. Warm-season plants roots may go as deep as four feet.
You are welcome to stop-by the Extension office and get one of the free rain gauges. The rain gauge will hold up to two inches of rain. It just doesn’t guarantee it will get filled.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350.