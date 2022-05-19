Weather conditions and pests make for challenges in growing vegetables. The weather has been anything but cooperative so far. Now, insects and other pests are adding to the impositions. Vigilance is the key to continued success.
The up-coming K-State Garden Hour topic is on vegetable pests’ management. Join Zac Hoppenstedt, Johnson County Horticulture Extension Agent, on June 1 at noon to learn about organic controls available to the home gardener, as well as strategic approaches to help prevent garden problems. Register on the K-State Garden Hour webpage to participate live. It is recorded for later viewing.
I have seen evidence of flea beetles feeding on a few of my vegetables this spring. These small, quick-moving, mostly black beetles eat small holes in leaves.
A few holes aren’t a problem. Lots of holes will reduce production. I have seen them on my radishes, spinach, and potatoes.
K-State Research and Extension has many resources to aid in making decisions on management of pests.
The web page that is the K-State Research and Extension “bookstore” contains all the publications available to download for free. Check under insects and then garden for vegetable insects.
A commercial guide to growing vegetables is viewable under the lawn and garden page. Check under the fruit and vegetable links.
The link will take you to Purdue University where the publication is housed. It is a 292-page document. Cultural guides as well as pesticide information is available.
Common Plant Problems in Kansas is the first web page for seeking information. Problems are listed in alphabetical order. Description of the problem and some solutions are listed.
Growing vegetables is not always easy. The many resources available does aid in being successful.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu.
Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu