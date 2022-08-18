The amount of rain this summer may have reduced some stress to the cool-season grasses like tall fescue and bluegrass. High temperatures these past few weeks may have damaged them, however. As we approach September, preparations need to be made to ensure a healthy lawn for the remainder of the growing season.
Join me on Saturday, August 27 for a presentation on fall lawn care. The program will begin at 10 am. Blueville Nursery at 4539 Anderson Avenue is hosting the program.
An application of fertilizer may be all that is needed to improve the lawn for the fall. Once temperatures drop below 86 degrees, cool-season grasses become actively growing and fertilization will aid in that growth.
Nitrogen in the fertilizer is the nutrient needed in the greatest quantity by grasses. It is essential for healthy growth, color and density. Vigorously growing lawns use more nitrogen than is available in the soil. Adding nitrogen fertilizer is the key ingredient for a lawn fertilization program.
I suggest using a nitrogen only fertilizer unless a soil test indicates otherwise. Using a fertilizer that has phosphorus and potassium when the soil has a sufficient amount is a waste. Riley County residents can get a soil test done for $2.25. That cost is easily recovered by using the appropriate fertilizer. Please contact the Extension office for assistance on soil testing.
Apply the nitrogen source at 1 to 1.5 pounds of actual nitrogen per 1,000 square feet of turf area. That would mean applying a little over 2 pounds of a urea fertilizer. A little less than 5 pounds of the ammonium sulfate. The use of blood meal would require 9 pounds.
Prevent and sweep up any fertilizer that is on hard surfaces. Fertilizer on the drive and walks will move into the storm drain and become a problem. Activate the fertilizer by watering it into the grass after applying with a half inch of irrigation.
There are numerous educational resources available to assist you to help keep your lawn healthy. On-line resources are available at k-state.edu/turf/. Please contact me if you need additional assistance.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.