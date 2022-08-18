The amount of rain this summer may have reduced some stress to the cool-season grasses like tall fescue and bluegrass. High temperatures these past few weeks may have damaged them, however. As we approach September, preparations need to be made to ensure a healthy lawn for the remainder of the growing season.

Join me on Saturday, August 27 for a presentation on fall lawn care. The program will begin at 10 am. Blueville Nursery at 4539 Anderson Avenue is hosting the program.

