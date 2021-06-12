I like to wait until the first of July to bag my worms. There has been a lot of interest about them already. Bagworms feed on just about any plant but usually favor the evergreens. Look for the small bagworm on your spruce, arborvitae, and junipers which includes the eastern red cedars. Be sure to scout other plants as well. I’ve found them on all kinds of plants.
Hand removal is an option although it could become a tedious task. There are lots of products labeled for control of bagworms. Bagworms are susceptible to these products, especially when the bagworms are young. Control with an insecticide later in the season becomes much more difficult.
Commonly used insecticides include malathion or spinosad. Another active ingredient includes the bacteria Bacillus thuringiensis, which won’t harm bees. Acephate, bifenthrin, carbaryl, cyfluthrin, deltamethrin, lambda-cyhalothrin or permethrin products are normally labeled. Always read the product label for best results.
More importantly than which product to use, is the application process. Thorough spray coverage is necessary to reduce bagworm populations. Hand pressure sprayers typically don’t penetrate dense foliage of evergreens. They are good at treating the peripheries of the plants. Bagworms often feed deep in the plant.
Powered sprayers or hose end type of equipment are better at treating the whole infected plant. Tall trees may require a commercial applicator to get complete coverage.
The bagworm preferred plants add interest to the landscape. Evergreens are of particular interest in the winter. I still suggest using them in the landscape. There aren’t any guarantees when working with nature.
Available from the extension office or online is the K-State Research and Extension’s publication “Bagworms” to provide additional information.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu.
Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu.