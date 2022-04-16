The phrase “Run for the Roses” has several references. It can be about winning a horse race or winning to play in a football bowl game. A 5K run or 1K walk is using the phrase to raise money for the Kansas State University’s rose garden on the morning of April 30. Roses are the common denominator for the phrase.
Popularity in growing rose ebbs and flows. Modern shrub roses are on the upswing. They bloom most of the growing season and have less maintenance requirements. No other bushes have as long of a season of bloom.
According to the American Rose Society, currently there are 37 classifications of roses.
They fit into three broad headings of species, old garden, or modern roses. The Kansas State University Gardens is working to reinvigorate the rose garden at 1500 Denison Avenue. Register to run, walk, or just donate at the KSU Gardens website.
There are a few pests that challenge the growing of roses. The one that harmed the KSU rose garden was rose rosette. This disease is transferred by an eriophyid mite causing plant symptoms of excessive thorns and leaflet distortion with bright red leaf pigmentation. Removal of the plant is the remedy.
Japanese beetles congregate in large numbers on roses. They feed on the leaves and damage the flowers.
Management includes hand removal, placing a fine netting over the plants or using a labelled insecticide.
Thorns, which are botanically prickles, sometimes are a deterrent to growing roses.
Using roses as a barrier in the landscape is a good use for them. Roses vary in their number of prickles. My favorite rose has no prickles and is named Zephirine Drouhin.
I enjoy roses for many reasons. One is that they come in many colors. Ebb Tide is the rose I planted this year which is plum-purple.
It and many are fragrant. Roses are suited for bouquets or giving singly to someone. Let me know if you need any information on growing roses.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or emailing geyeston@ksu.edu.