The Kansas Forest Service is offering two pollinator bundles along with their low cost conservation seedlings for the spring planting season. Plants for the eastern Kansas pollinator bundle includes American plum, Chokecherry, Golden currant, False indigo, Elderberry, Buttonbush and Eastern Redbud. These selections will provide food and habitat throughout the growing season for many pollinators.
Besides the eastern and western pollinator bundles offered, one can get the Pheasant or Quail bundle. Single species of plants are available in units of 25 seedlings.
There are 29 deciduous trees to choose from and 15 kinds of shrubs. Evergreen trees are available for use as windbreaks or shelter for wildlife.
Purchasing plants make for a good gift to someone or yourself. These conservation seedlings are locally available to be picked up at 2610 Claflin Road in Manhattan at the appropriate time for planting. Also available are protective tubes from winter season feeding of wildlife. Weed barrier fabric that aids in plant establishment is available from the Kansas Forest Service.
These plants are for use as windbreaks, woodlots, riparian planting, wildlife habitat, Christmas tree plantings, and establishing other related conservation practices. They are not for landscape planting or resale for landscaping.
These seedling plants are generally 8 to 18 inches tall. Most are bare-root seedlings that have been grown 1 to 2 years in the nursery and then lifted and shipped without soil on the roots. A few container grown evergreens can be purchased.
Orders for these plants are being taken now and up to May 1. Order early since some items often get sold out. You can order on line by going to www.kansasforests.org and click on conservation seedlings. The order form is available at Extension offices and Natural Resources Conservation Service offices.
Orders and information can also be made by phone at 1-888-740-8733.
If you would like additional information on a horticulture topic, please contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension.