Riley County crossed the 1,000 mark in coronavirus cases this past week. That’s more than the initial projections showed would turn up in our community. The good news is that the hospitalization number has been lower than expected, and so the medical system has managed to handle the pandemic without being overwhelmed.
The bad news -- and news can’t get much worse than this -- is that another person died this past week. That makes six in Riley County, about what the initial projections would have expected.
Follow along with some quick math. Riley County’s population is about 74,000, according to the most recent census estimates. Last March, when we really started taking the virus seriously, estimates were that 1 percent of the population would catch it. That’s 740 cases. We’ve surpassed that. The total as of Friday was 1,174.
But the estimates also guessed that 10 to 15 percent of the cases would require hospitalization, and it’s not that high. Had those projections been accurate, about 117 to 176 would have needed to go to the hospital. The figures aren’t immediately available, but the local hospital has typically had one patient at a time.
Deaths, though, are about what was expected. With six deaths out of 1,174 confirmed cases, that’s a rate of one-half of one percent. Early on, some thought it was closer to 1 percent, but then those were revised to about 0.6 percent. Incidentally, the death rate of the regular flu is about 0.1 percent.
The death this past week, of a 91-year-old man who lived at a nursing home, is a reminder that this is not just about fraternity guys coughing on each other. Yes, the vast majority of the cases in our area are of college-aged people. Many of them have no symptoms, or very mild symptoms. Sometimes that makes it seem as if this whole thing is overblown, that catching the virus is no big deal.
For most people, that’s true. But not for everybody. For those six people, it was fatal. And they didn’t catch it in isolation. They caught it because people around them gave it to them. The likelihood than any of the people around them have the virus is higher every time one of those fraternity guys coughs on somebody, to stick with that example. Passing it around among the college set is not without consequences.
We remain hopeful that there will be a vaccine someday soon, and that our collective restraint in the meantime will somehow keep us relatively safe. It’s still a deadly disease, and there’s no cure, and it spreads easily between people. None of those things have changed since the beginning.