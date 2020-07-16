This time, the decision about the Manhattan High mascot appears to come down to two people: Katrina Lewison and Kristin Brighton. How they make up their mind will determine if MHS gets to keep the mascot it has used for generations, or whether that will change.
Two board members -- Curt Herrman and Darrel Edie -- have already cast a vote in favor of the Indian mascot. Newcomer Brandy Santos already signaled she’s in favor of keeping it -- she voted Wednesday against bringing it up for discussion, meaning she’d rather leave it as is. So that’s three votes.
Two members are clearly in favor of changing the mascot: Jurdene Coleman and Karla Hagemeister. They signaled as much in the meeting Wednesday. Ms. Hagemeister, the board chair, is the one who raised the issue to begin with. Whether that is consistent with her position in the campaign -- where she said the job of the board now was simply to carry out the decisions made by the previous board -- is highly debatable.
Anyway, that leaves two in the middle: Ms. Brighton and Ms. Lewison. Both of them indicated in the meeting that the world had changed a lot in three years, and that it was worth having a discussion on the issue again. Both also spoke in ways that would indicate they favor a change, although there’s wiggle room. Had either one of them been dead set against a change, they could have voted against a discussion, and it would have been a dead issue Wednesday night.
Both of those board members are intelligent, hard-working people, and we assume them to have the best interest of the school district at heart. We can say the same about all the members.
Our view on the issue hasn’t changed: There’s no need to swap out the mascot. The name “Indians” is not, in and of itself, disrespectful. The family of the Native American man who inspired the use of that name has supported it, as has most of the community surrounding MHS, including some regional tribes. There’s a world of difference between “Indians” and “Redskins,” the name of the NFL franchise whose shift has prompted the newest round of local debate. If we’re picking a regional mascot to worry about, how about the Smith Center Redmen, or the Wamego Red Raiders? If “Indians” is a problem, how about the Council Grove Braves? What about the Chapman Fighting Irish?
Certainly, some people take offense at “Indians,” and our position doesn’t mean we are incapable of understanding that. We just disagree, based on our knowledge of the history and context. It is -- and has long been -- used with respect, to convey honor and dignity.
We also think the school district should carry out the plans that it made in the last round of debate. What really matters is that it should improve the curriculum about the tribes in our region, their history and culture. The “alternative mascot,” or whatever, is basically just silliness, and has been from the beginning. What is it again? The wolf? Didn’t the buffalo get the most votes? Or actually wasn’t it “no alternative mascot”? Let’s just focus on curriculum.
Anyway, the doors have swung open again to this debate, and the national political environment is different, and the board members are new. We would encourage board members -- particularly those whose opinions aren’t entirely made up -- to take seriously the outcome of the last go-round. Although the environment is different, the issues are still essentially the same.
Where will board members Brighton and Lewison land? We don’t know. We simply hope they keep their ears and minds open, and not just vote based on the emotion of the moment.