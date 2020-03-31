The man of the moment in America is Zac Efron.
Unfortunately, this is not about his abs. It’s about an idea he once expressed. And that idea isn’t America’s strongest suit.
To put it in the terms of the history classes you might remember, the French Revolution’s marketing gimmick was “liberty, equality, fraternity.” When the American colonies fought for independence, their buzzwords weren’t quite the same: “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Or as Thomas Payne put it: “Give me liberty or give me death.”
Equality? Sure, we like the idea, to a degree. Fraternity? Well, that’s never been our strong suit.
But that’s what we need the most right now.
That’s because, when it comes to a pandemic virus, we are all equal. We all rely on each other.
We’re all in this together. Yes, that’s where Mr. Efron comes in. He played the main character in “High School Musical,” a Disney movie, featuring the song “We’re All in This Together.”
Don’t bother looking up the lyrics. There’s nothing at all profound about the song; it’s just the title that matters.
In America, we don’t like relying on anyone else. We want maximum freedom. You do whatever you want, so long as you don’t bother me, and I’ll do whatever I want.
This is the trouble we have with stay-at-home orders, or quarantines, or whatever restrictions the government imposes on us. We don’t like being told what to do. Some of us figure: Well, if I get the virus, that’s my problem, not yours, and I’ll take the risk.
But that’s just flat-out the wrong idea right now. If you get infected, you will pass it on to other people, and those people will pass it on to others, and then you have geometric expansion. Again, you might say: Well, that’s not my problem.
Maybe that’s right. Maybe you’ll get through a bout with the coronavirus without much damage to yourself or your family, or even your friends. But there’s no getting around it: Your choice of behavior affects more than yourself. The chain of infection will spread to somebody -- maybe even somebody you know and love -- and they won’t make it. It’s math.
Truth is, we’ve always all relied on one another, even though we don’t want to admit it. No man is an island, a famous poet once said. It’s just that science and math have made clear, at this moment more than any other, that we are in fact all in this together.