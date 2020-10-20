In a world of pay-to-play journalism, predatory social media algorithms and choose-your-political-flavor cable TV ‘news,' it’s natural to question the political and financial interests of your community newspaper.
We believe subscribers have a right to know what the motivations and financial interests are of this newspaper so that they can judge for themselves the reliability of the information it reports.
In that light, here goes:
First and foremost, we are independent of any political party or interest group. Our only agenda in writing, editing and publishing news stories, photos and graphics, is to serve the information needs of our subscribers. It is against our policy for employees to get involved in partisan politics.
Second, we do not solicit or accept payment from anybody for news coverage or feature stories. We serve only the information needs of our subscribers. Reporters and editors are paid to make professional journalistic decisions about stories to pursue, and then to produce them accurately and fairly.
Third, our advertising representatives sell space in our printed paper and on our website, as well as other marketing-related services, in order to help businesses reach good potential local customers. During elections, politicians pay for those services because they are very effective at reaching potential voters. Those advertising representatives are separate from the news department. The advertisements that clients buy are clearly identified as advertising, and, where required by election law, labeled to disclose who paid for them.
Advertising revenue helps support the journalistic mission of the newspaper by paying for the operating costs of the business, helping to keep the cost to subscribers very low. It never works against the journalistic mission. Advertisers pay us for that service because it works, not because they seek to interfere in any way with the journalism
Fourth, we typically provide two opinion pages in each edition of the paper. Those pages provide columns and editorials that are written to provide an opinion. Often, there’s one staff-written editorial like this one. The opinions expressed in those are written by the publisher or an editor, but do not affect the way news or feature stories are presented.
What do we stand for in those editorials?
We stand, most of all, for the cause of informing our subscribers so that they can perform their duties as citizens in a democracy. We stand for the interests of the Manhattan-Junction City-Wamego area in particular, to the extent that those are clear. We stand for the values of freedom and the spirit of common purpose as voiced in the Declaration of Independence, the founding document of the idea of America. We stand for professionalism and competence. We stand for tolerance and understanding, and compromise. These are the values that guide the way we write our editorials.
But, to reiterate, the whole idea of the opinion pages of the newspaper are to provide a place for an exchange of views. We assertively look for a variety of opinions and perspectives. We publish all local letters to the editor, subject to some limits to prevent grandstanding by any one individual writer. The point is that our opinion pages are there to give our readers material that makes them think and consider a variety of viewpoints.
The vast majority of the space in the paper, and the overwhelming majority of the time, expense, and work of producing the paper, go into the writing, editing, designing and publishing local news and feature story content. Therefore we have no financial interest (or any partisan or ideological interest) in promoting any particular political viewpoint or any business interest other than our own.
We are locally owned and operated, and have been for more than a century. We reinvest in the community; we have been a part of it for five generations. We rely on subscribers and advertisers to operate our business. That works because we focus entirely on our mission of serving our subscribers’ need to know.
That’s what we’re here for.