There’s something amiss at the Riley County office building.
We learned Monday that an employee in the treasurer’s office had tested positive for the coronavirus. Six other employees were out because of close contact. Last week we heard from the health department that there were three active cases, and one who had recovered, in different departments in the building.
That’s an awful lot of cases in one building. Even if it’s not enough to be considered an outbreak -- it has to be six connected cases -- it’s unnerving. The county office building has a lot of people in and out, paying taxes, renewing licenses, and so forth.
Who’s in charge of making sure the public, and employees, are safe?
That’s a good question.
In this 19th-Century operation, county commissioners are supposed to run the day-to-day operations of the county. They are paid as full-time employees on that basis, oddly.
But they decided early on to defer in this matter to department heads, and to the judgment of the head of the health department, which is a county agency. The head of the health department is in charge of the community’s entire response to the virus, so she has bigger fish to fry, and county department heads are mostly interested in running their own operations.
Into the void in recent years has stepped Rich Vargo, the county clerk who in many ways acts as a fourth county commissioner. He has the institutional knowledge to run the entire county operation. And that’s fine, although in truth other elected officials such as the treasurer and the register of deeds don’t really have to answer to him. So it gets fuzzy. And at some point, when Mr. Vargo eventually leaves office, the next county clerk will almost certainly not be blessed with the same background knowledge.
The whole thing would be a lot cleaner if the county had a manager the way the city government has a manager. That person, Ron Fehr, is in charge of day-to-day operations; he answers to the elected city commissioners, who meet weekly essentially just to set policy and are essentially volunteers rather than “fulltime employees.” If there were four virus cases at City Hall, it seems reasonable to us to assume that the building would close for awhile, and that some remote operations would handle essential functions.
We’re certainly hopeful that no more cases will develop at the county building, and we hope for the safety and health of employees there and members of the public who need to go there.
There’s an election coming, of course, and two of the three commissioners will be new. We’d encourage whoever those new commissioners will be to look seriously at hiring a manager. This situation brings to light the need for fulltime professional management.