This is entirely predictable, and it’s not good. At all.
Coronavirus cases have surged in Manhattan since the end of last week for two reasons: First, the football team came back to town and started working out with each other, and second, people jammed into Aggieville bars.
In other words, we started looking and acting like a college town again.
We say it was predictable because science tells us that the virus spreads quickly when people are close to each other in enclosed spaces. Once the government lifted its restrictions on businesses, people started hanging out in Aggieville bars again, and, well, that’s the perfect environment for viral transmissions. Only if individual behavior changes -- that is, if people stay away from each other, if they wear masks, and if they practice good hand hygiene -- can people reduce risk on their own.
That obviously wasn’t happening. Hence, the number of cases surged.
Let’s be clear: It’s not the fault of the K-State football program itself that the virus kicked back up here. There’s an outbreak on the football team, for sure, with 14 confirmed cases as of late Monday. We’re confident the policies and procedures the athletics department had for its own facilities were sufficient -- but when caution throughout the rest of the community begins to wane along with the arrival of those young men who live and work out in close proximity to one another, then you’re got the makings for an outbreak.
And that’s what we’ve got. There are more active cases now than ever, and the rate of confirmed cases has surged to its highest levels. In real terms in Manhattan, the coronavirus situation is by far the worst it’s ever been.
That does not necessarily mean the government has to shut down all sorts of businesses. It does mean that closing bars makes good sense. As we’ve said in this space before, the entire premise of a bar is getting people together in close proximity to each other, serving people a product that makes them progressively less inclined to wise choices. You can't blame a bar for being a bar. But you can regulate them when it makes sense to do so.
The most ominous aspect of this scenario is what it portends. The football team includes 130 guys. What if it was 20,000 students, crammed into dorms and basement apartments, many of them stumbling down to Aggieville for $1.50 wells, doing the Cupid Shuffle at midnight and banging into each other? If this is what mid-June looks like, what do you expect in, say, mid-September?
You want college this fall? You want football? You want businesses to stay open?
Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Stay away from people.
It’s really simple. That’s not to say it’s easy. But it’s simple.