We’re so glad to see that K-State football is set to continue this fall, but unfortunately, that happiness is not without some serious reservations.
The Big 12 Conference on Wednesday voted to go forward with the fall sports season.
The Power Five conferences are now divided on this. The ACC and the SEC also are going ahead with sports. The Big 10 and Pac-12, meanwhile, have postponed fall sports based on medical advice they’ve received.
K-State football is now set to play nine conference games plus one non-conference game against Arkansas State.
We can’t really overstate what K-State football and its home games mean for our region. Football tickets sales alone total in the neighborhood of $12.4 million, according to K-State Athletics.
In addition to the money that goes to the athletics department, there’s all the indirect money that comes from tens of thousands of fans spending on hotels, food and shopping while they’re here.
Given the blows the pandemic had dealt already, local retailers are probably breathing sighs of relief that football is happening. So are many others involved in K-State sports: the athletes, the coaches, the employees who work at the stadium.
For now, we’re cautiously optimistic. Certainly officials will do what they can to keep people safe and finish the season. They haven’t yet released a plan, but it seems likely that the stadium will be limited to a portion of its total capacity so fans can distance themselves. The final plan will depend on what rules Riley County health officials have in place at that time.
Critics of the decision for the Big 12 to go ahead with fall sports aren’t wrong to point out that having mass gatherings like sporting events is dangerous right now and likely will result in higher cases of COVID-19, and possibly deaths. The football team knows this all too well, since it had an outbreak among players this summer.
An NCAA medical adviser meeting with the media on Thursday gave an ominous statement: “I feel like we have hit the iceberg, and we are making decisions about when we should have the band play,” he said, referencing the movie "Titanic."
Reading something like that, we must keep in mind that sports are just games, in a way. They’re not essential.
But what happens with sports affects real money and real people.
We assume that the Big 12 and K-State didn’t take this decision lightly, and that they’ll do what they can to keep this season from sinking.