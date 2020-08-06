The two Riley County Commission incumbents up for election are both out of the race.
The results aren’t yet final, but the county clerk’s unofficial tallies showed Chairman Ron Wells of District 3 and commissioner Marvin Rodriguez of District 2 both lost Tuesday in the Republican primary.
We don’t delight in their losses, but we do note at least one thing they have in common. In their time on the commission, both men have had a history of making bizarre comments that many people found rude or offensive.
Mr. Rodriguez, who took third place in the election behind Greg McKinley and Phil Mattox, had the most high-profile example of this when, in March he said the Manhattan area didn’t have much of a problem with coronavirus because we don’t have a big Chinese population.
That story garnered national attention. Rodriguez apologized but kind of botched that, too, when he said he eats Chinese food and has some Chinese friends.
Some folks called for his resignation afterward.
Mr. Wells on Tuesday lost to former Manhattan city commissioner John Matta. Wells has had some gaffes of his own.
Last fall when the city was considering allowing female toplessness (which it ultimately did), Wells responded to someone’s comments on Facebook about how breasts exist to feed children.
Wells replied, “Exactly, that’s why women spend millions of dollars to enlarge and enhance them, for greater baby milk production.”
His comments drew ire from other Facebook users. Wells called one commenter a “nimrod.” He also took issue with The Mercury’s reporting of his comments.
That’s just one of Wells’ “jokes” made during commission meetings. He also joked about police beating suspects with rubber hoses. (Rodriguez then told members of the media covering the meeting, “Don’t print that.” We assume that was a joke, too.)
And a few years ago Wells called it “wonderful” that a Montana congressional candidate threw a reporter to the ground Wednesday for daring to ask a question the candidate didn’t want to answer.
When the Mercury reporter asked him to clarify, Wells got angry. He said at the next meeting, “We’ve had a hostile reporter here, especially on my account, who’s looking to create stories instead of just reporting on county business. I don’t appreciate that.”
Rodriguez didn’t participate in the newspaper’s recent Voters Guide, and he declined to comment Wednesday morning. Wells seemed almost relieved to be out of the race.
We do believe it's important to report things — especially potentially inflammatory things — said by elected officials in public meetings. Why would they expect otherwise?
But to be honest, we'd rather our public officials act with dignity and respect so that Riley County doesn't make national headlines for the wrong reasons.
So in a way, we agree with Mr. Wells. We hope in the future we can just report on county business.