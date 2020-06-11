A wonderful thing happened yesterday: the city’s parks and playgrounds reopened.
Closing them over the last couple of months was necessary, of course, one of many steps city and county officials took to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Manhattan. It's important to keep kids safe, and important to keep them from spreading the virus to others.
But it’s been sad to see the colorful playground equipment sitting empty every day, shrouded in orange construction fencing to keep people away.
It’s going to be a sad summer anyhow, with the swimming pools closed. Wednesday also marked the reopening of the splash parks, and we’re glad that kids will at least have a place to go and cool off.
The threat of the coronavirus still exists, as we were reminded with the news of two more local deaths in recent days. So we echo officials in encouraging parents to continue taking precautions.
While at the city’s parks and playgrounds, please continue to keep a safe distance of 6 feet or more from others. Avoid areas that are crowded. Please consider wearing masks. Also, we know keeping kids from touching (or licking) surfaces is difficult. But parents ought to enforce good hand-washing habits for themselves and their kids before and after an outing.
The town is reopening. After more than two months, it’s time for the playgrounds to reopen, too.
One thing is for sure: We’ll never again take the sound of children laughing while they play for granted.