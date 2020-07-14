We’d like to congratulate Riley County commissioners John Ford and Ron Wells for officially encouraging people to wear masks. In our view, that’s exactly the right position -- government officials should recommend that measure in the strongest possible terms.
As to County Commissioner Marvin Rodriguez, well, we’ll just continue to hope he’ll come around. Seems unlikely, but facts have a way of prevailing, and the scientific facts about viral transmission are simply not going away.
Commissioner Rodriguez on Monday balked at using the word “strongly” in a resolution from the county recommending that citizens wear masks in public. He said using that word “seems almost like a mandate to me,” and that a government mandate requiring the wearing of masks is a violation of civil rights.
This is consistent with Commissioner Rodriguez’ consistent playing down of the virus. You might recall that he initially said that the Manhattan area wouldn’t have much of a problem with the coronavirus because there aren’t many Chinese people living here. He has nodded toward conspiracy theories about the origin of the virus.
In the end, the attitude of county commissioners like Mr. Rodriguez matter because they affect the position of the county’s health department, which they oversee. And the health department director is given broad powers to manage the community’s response to the pandemic. So now, rather than “strongly recommending” that people wear masks, the official pronouncement from the county will say simply “recommends.”
It’s worth noting that commissioners Ford and Wells both advocated using the word “strongly.” As Commissioner Wells said: “I think it’s smart to strongly encourage or strongly recommend.”
They simply deferred to Commissioner Rodriguez, in the interest of unanimity.
The Manhattan City Commission has already voted to require masks in public inside the city limits, so the county’s resolution won’t have much practical effect.
But word matter, and ideas matter, and people take their cues from their elected leaders. Mr. Rodriguez’s attitudes haven’t helped anybody during this pandemic, and in fact have cast our community in a negative light.
Wearing masks is the right thing to do for the community, and strongly recommending them is the right position for the government to take. Casting doubt on all that is simply not going to help anybody.
The fact is, the virus is spreading quickly in our community, and people are going to suffer because of it. We need to slow it down to the extent we can, in order to protect ourselves and each other.