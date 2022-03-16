In our democratic system of government, it’s ultimately all about the people, and we are the people. With that comes a responsibility: our government relies on us to be informed to make good decisions about our elected representatives.
That’s where journalism comes in.
“Democracy dies in darkness” is the well-known slogan and guiding principle at The Washington Post.
The idea is that secrecy tends to breed corruption. It allows people to bend the truth, hide wrongdoing. Transparency, then, helps defend against corruption. It fosters accountability for our elected officials.
Independent news organizations with professional journalists help keep watch over the happenings of government on the local, state and national levels. They collect, interpret and publish information the public would not otherwise get.
Still it’s a challenge to make sure government entities provide complete and accurate information about their own inner workings. Open records and open meetings laws exist to ensure that government officials provide the information due to us.
But the law in Kansas is not perfect. It gives government entities room for interpretation, and sometimes their own discretion. Governments also can use things like fees and delays to deter us from requesting and receiving information.
This week is Sunshine Week. Its purpose is to ensure people know they have a right to government records.
You hire elected officials with your vote. They’re spending your money. How are they doing? Good journalism can tell you. That’s why it’s important to support openness and transparency to make sure get the full picture.
Should the city government spend $100,000 on another study by a consulting firm? What kind of raise are school administrators getting compared to teachers? How much do county commissioners spend on travel each year? How much would it cost to buy out Brad Underwood? (Probably too much, as we reported last week.)
That’s the kind of information we can give you — with the help of robust freedom of information laws. After all, democracy thrives in the light.