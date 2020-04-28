So, about the Lysol issue…
Donald Trump did not tell people to drink Lysol. He did not say people should ingest -- or inject -- any disinfectants. He also did not say people should shine ultraviolet light inside themselves somehow.
He did ask, as we’re sure you’re aware, if scientists could check into the notion of using disinfectants or strong light inside the body to kill the coronavirus. His earnest asking of those questions came in the context of a presentation by Homeland Security officials at a news conference about the effectiveness of those agents against the virus.
Should he have known that you can’t ingest the sorts of disinfectants that immediately kill the virus? Yes. Should he have immediately clarified that at the press conference? Yes. He mishandled the situation, but that’s not really the major problem. Everybody asks bonehead questions now and then.
The real problem with Donald Trump is what happened next: He lied.
The next day, as the reaction grew, he tried to duck by saying that he was just being sarcastic when he asked the question about using disinfectants inside the body.
He wasn’t. It’s not even arguable. He was attempting to prod researchers into checking out something that he thought might help against the virus.
Here’s what he said:
"So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light — and I think you said that hasn't been checked but you're going to test it," Mr. Trump said. "And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside of the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you’re going to test that too. Sounds interesting."
Trump also asked if there was a way to use disinfectants on the body "by injection inside or almost a cleaning."
This prompted howls of laughter for the next day, and forced the maker of Lysol to put out a statement warning people never to ingest it.
One thing Mr. Trump can’t stand is looking ridiculous. Self-deprecation is not his style, though it would have been perfect here. For that matter, truth would have been the best disinfectant: "Hey, I blew it. Meant well, but I said something that came out the wrong way."
This is the heart of the problem: Donald Trump is not interested in the truth. He’s interested in saying whatever it is that he thinks will get him what he wants. It’s a recurring pattern; it has helped him win business negotiations, and, as it turns out, the Presidency. So he lied. And he blamed the news media.
In a lot of cases, that seems to have worked well. It might again this time, but it’s such an easily-understood issue -- even a child of 10 knows this stuff -- that it is harder to escape.