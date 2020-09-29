The revelations about Donald Trump’s taxes are not breathtaking. They’re not even surprising. Not in the least bit.
He gamed the system as well as he could to pay as little as possible. He lost a bunch of money, and has a bunch of debt, and, well, somehow we figure he’ll come out looking like a billionaire. Who could be surprised by any of that? This is the pattern of his professional life, and we’ve all known that, since before he ran for president.
What is surprising, though, is that it has taken this long for the information about his taxes to become public.
When he ran for president in 2016, he promised to make his tax returns public. He didn’t. He said he couldn’t because he was being audited. That’s false. Presidents’ returns are routinely audited, but that has not prevented candidates and presidents from releasing them.
Releasing presidents’ tax returns is common practice because the public needs to know how their leaders make money. That illuminates potential conflicts of interest. That’s why candidates from both parties have done it for decades.
Hiding the information, on the other hand, is the best way to make the public think there’s something wrong. Hiding those returns is the biggest red flag imaginable. It’s a neon flashing light to serious reporters to go digging around, looking for the thing that’s being hidden.
The New York Times, which is probably the strongest news-reporting outfit in the world, found it. How they found it is not entirely clear, although we will at some point know the answer to that, too. Suffice it to say that there are usually sources willing to provide information like that to reporters, since those sources believe the information ought to be public.
Those sources could also be motivated by politics, or they could be motivated by a sense of fairness, or they could want to stick it to their former boss. Their motivations are worth considering, but if the information is reliable, then the motivations don’t matter much in the end.
We should note that Mr. Trump has said all this is “fake news,” which is his catch-all term for reporting that he doesn’t like. He has lost all credibility on this matter, so we don’t believe him, but we’ll acknowledge the fact that it’s theoretically possible that the report is, in some way, wrong.
There’s one very easy way to solve that: Release the tax returns for everyone to see.
That’s almost always the solution. If you want to hide something, hide it in plain sight. For that matter, if the tax returns reveal some ugly truth, you’d better just figure out a way to deal with that truth.
Asking Donald Trump to do that -- to willingly open himself up to looking bad -- is not going to get you very far. But on the other hand, the result of not doing that is exactly what he has to face right now.