Easter is a time of rebirth, of rejoicing, of new beginnings. It’s the day that Christians celebrate Jesus’ ascent into heaven. It’s transformation, and resurrection, and life after death.
In our part of the world, it coincides with spring -- which also happens to be a time of rebirth, when the trees blossom after a winter of gray, lifeless dormancy.
That doesn’t quite seem to fit this year, does it? Well, maybe it does. But we’ll get back to that.
This year, Easter comes dead smack in the middle of a quarantine. We are socially isolated, hunkered down, fearful of illness and death. This is not a moment for lighthearted celebration. It seems a moment to remain, metaphorically, stuck on Good Friday, the day of Jesus’ crucifixion. In the Christian tradition, that is a moment of sorrow and penance and fasting.
We simply have to remain socially distant. We have to remain homebound. We have to deny ourselves. We have to wash hands, and view each other with -- at best -- caution.
But that’s not so unusual. In a way, much of the Christian tradition is about waiting, about anticipating, about hoping for a better future despite darkness all around. It’s not a celebration. It’s not a party. People of faith anticipate the Second Coming, a time when Jesus returns to Earth. For that matter, they anticipate their own ascent into heaven, if they believe. Earthly human existence is, in that sense, entirely about hunkering down, about not quite reaching the new beginning.
All of that involves anticipation and hope. It is not endless drudgery. It’s about visualizing the day when we can break through the bonds. So the thing to keep in mind this Easter is that the day of resurrection really is coming. Devout Christians hold this as a certainty, and everybody can learn from that. This is a test of that sort of faith. Just as sure as the sun comes up, rebirth is on its way.
There will come a day when we will emerge from the darkness. We’ll be able to hug each other, go to ballgames, worship together, and tell the kids to hang out with their friends. Life will return, even if we can’t quite see it right now.
Easter itself isn’t just some big loopy party, anyway, where Christians point at an empty tomb and spike the football, celebrating the undeniable proof of resurrection. It’s not that. It’s a celebration of faith itself.
And so maybe this Easter isn’t all that different from others. That faith, that hope for renewal, that belief in a better future, is ultimately all we have. It’s all we ever have.
Happy Easter. Better days are coming.