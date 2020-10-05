There are two ways to look at President Trump’s pronouncements about his own health, as well as the pronouncements of his doctors. Of course there are.
On the one hand, you could say that it was important for the Leader of the Free World to project strength and vitality. You could say that conveying that there were worrisome signs about his health could have bolstered our enemies to take advantage in a weak moment for our country.
On the other, you could say that telling the public that he was doing great was misleading, and that he has an obligation to citizens to tell the truth.
As you might guess, we’ll side with the latter. We’re in favor of the truth.
Mr. Trump is not interested in the truth. He is interested in saying whatever it is he thinks will be in his immediate self-interest. To be fair, he occasionally conveys the truth, but only in the event that the truth happens to serve his self-interest.
In the case of his coronavirus infection, there was no way to avoid the reality of it. He contracted the virus he has continuously played down. He had to confirm it, because he had to isolate himself, and he couldn’t do that without raising alarm bells. Aside from running the country, he’s running a campaign for re-election.
In our view, that’s what this is really about. He chose to tell people that he was fine, that there was no cause for concern. He even directed his doctors to give people an overly rosy assessment of his health over the weekend. Only later did they acknowledge that they had done so. They said his fever had spiked on Friday, and that he had trouble breathing, and had to be administered oxygen. He was also given a steroid that’s given only to patients whose illness is substantial.
Does that mean the president’s condition is grave? Not necessarily. He left the hospital Monday (during prime time) to return to the White House. He made announcements about how people should not be afraid of the virus, and how he had learned a lot about it. It’s possible that’s all true. In fact, given the odds, it’s likely that he’ll be fine.
But we’re certainly not in a position to trust Mr. Trump, or -- at this point, given what we’ve now learned -- his doctors. It’s evident that what they say in the moment is not really the truth, that it’s just intended to convey strength.
That’s the cost of lying. You lose trust.