Quite a bit’s been made of President Trump’s refusal to commit this past week to a peaceful transfer of power after the election.
Too much, in our opinion.
Look, if Donald Trump loses the election, Joe Biden will be the next president. There’s not going to be some sort of banana republic scene involving four-star generals dragging the ex-president out of the executive mansion by his ankles.
People who dislike Mr. Trump tend to strongly dislike him, and they seem to think he would do anything to stay in power. It’s almost understandable, since he’s willing to say anything that he thinks will immediately benefit himself. But it’s still too much of a stretch.
It’s important to distinguish between what Mr. Trump says and what he does. And it’s important to think about exactly why he says what he says.
This past week he said that “we’re going to have to see what happens,” in response to a reporter’s question about committing to a peaceful transfer of power. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”
He was referring to mail-in ballots, which he has been saying -- without any justification -- could be fraudulent.
Why is he saying that? He’s saying that because he thinks it immediately benefits himself somehow. It doesn’t matter whether it’s true or not -- he thinks saying it will help his own political standing. That could be because it will discourage people from voting in advance by mail -- giving himself more time to make up ground in the polls, and tilting participation slightly more in favor of a Republican than a Democrat. Or possibly because it will allow him to have a convenient excuse if he loses. Either way, doesn’t matter. That’s all the statement is about. He took the same tack last time, and ultimately it worked -- he beat Hillary Clinton.
Also, if Mr. Trump said, “Sure, I would accept whatever the American people decide,” he would be conceding the chance that the will of the people would be to boot him from office. He’s never, ever going to portray himself as a loser. He doesn’t see that as immediately beneficial to himself, so he just wouldn’t accept that framework.
But let’s say he does lose. Maybe there’s a protracted court fight, and maybe a repeat of 2000. But even if it’s that, we’re not talking about civil war. We’re talking about a court case.
And, should he lose, he’ll walk out of that office and the new guy will come in. Mr. Trump will no doubt go on tweeting about fraud, and he’ll continue to try to make himself the center of attention for years afterward. It will no doubt be ugly.
But there will be a peaceful transition. Don’t lose any sleep over that.