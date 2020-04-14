There’s something to celebrate, and something to be cautious about, as the tone across the nation begins to shift in the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s worth celebrating that the U.S. -- Kansas included -- appears to be truly flattening the curve. It has been extraordinarily painful, but stay-at-home orders and social distancing policies are slowing the volume of hospitalizations. Locally, there was one confirmed case in Riley County on Monday, but that was the first one in four days. There was only one patient in the hospital.
In New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., the governor says that the worst appears to be over.
If we continue on this trajectory, we may get out with fewer hospitalizations and deaths than feared. Best case scenario: There will be few enough that people will end up saying that it was all overblown.
But here’s what it’s important to be cautious about: We could be lulled into a false sense of security. The virus is easily transmitted between people, some of whom might not show any symptoms, and it kills people, and there’s no vaccine. It’s important to maintain the practices that are slowing the transmission, until the scientists and public health officials tell us that it makes sense to come out of those restrictions.
It’s also worth remembering that the peak of the virus might be hitting New York right now, but it’s not expected to peak here until late this month or early in May. And, if we’re fortunate, it will be even later because we manage to push it back through social distancing.
Truth is, we can’t completely come out of the restrictions until there’s a vaccine. We could ease restrictions considerably if we had a universal testing system. Short of that, our choices are not terribly appealing -- we either keep restrictions in place, which means lost jobs and shuttered businesses, or we risk losing many more lives. Those are not good choices, but that’s the situation we’re in. Governors and the president will make those calls soon, but they might have to put restrictions back in place if the virus gets cranked up again.
The rest of us have to do what we can in the meantime, which means continuing to stay home.