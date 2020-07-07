The flap over an editorial cartoon published by a Kansas newspaper is embarrassing to our state, at best. We’re glad that the publisher of the newspaper reversed course and apologized.
The Anderson County Review, a weekly paper in southeast Kansas, put an editorial cartoon on its Facebook page last week that invoked the Holocaust to criticize Gov. Laura Kelly’s mandate requiring masks. The governor issued that mandate earlier this month in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The cartoon showed Gov. Kelly wearing a mask emblazoned with the Star of David against a backdrop of people being loaded onto a cattle car.
“Lockdown Laura says: Put on your mask … and step onto the cattle car,” read a caption on the cartoon, which was posted on Friday, the day an order by Ms. Kelly went into effect requiring Kansans to wear masks in public spaces and in places where social distancing is not possible.
That mandate has been overturned in some counties -- including Geary, Pottawatomie, and, on Monday morning, Riley County. It appears likely that the Manhattan City Commission will re-impose the mask order within the city limits Tuesday night.
Anyway, the cartoon in question was removed over the weekend. The publisher of the paper, Dane Hicks, is also the chairman of the Anderson County Republican Party. Mr. Hicks initially defended the cartoon, which he said he had made himself and planned to publish in the newspaper on Tuesday.
Publishing such a cartoon was a mistake; it’s offensive for at least a couple of reasons. We’ll get back to that shortly. (It’s also nonsensical: Why, if you’re comparing Gov. Kelly to the Nazis, would you show her with a Star of David, which is a Jewish symbol?)
But first it’s important to say a couple of things: Mr. Hicks has every right to publish whatever he wants, including offensive cartoons. That’s the nature of the First Amendment, and that’s as it should be. The solution is never to ban or restrict publication -- the solution is to let people talk and write about why it’s offensive. The founders of our country understood that; that’s why the First Amendment comes first in the Bill of Rights.
It’s unsavory, in our view, for Mr. Hicks to be both the publisher of the paper and the county Republican chairman. That’s not the way we operate at The Manhattan Mercury -- we have policies against political involvement by our employees that forbid such things because we believe our readers expect us to be independent and objective, particularly when it comes to politics. But that’s our policy, and we recognize that newspaper people in some communities play many roles, including some political ones.
As the the substance of the cartoon: It’s outrageous to compare the governor’s order to the Nazis loading Jews onto cattle cars to be slaughtered. The wholesale systematic massacre of people based on their religion by a government can’t really be compared to anything else in human history.
It is that point upon which Mr. Hicks reversed course, thankfully.
“After some heartfelt and educational conversations with Jewish leaders in the U.S. and abroad,” Mr. Hicks wrote, “I can acknowledge the imagery in my recent editorial cartoon describing state government overreach in Kansas with images of the Holocaust was deeply hurtful to members of a culture who’ve been dealt plenty of hurt throughout history — people to whom I never desired to be hurtful in the illustration of my point.”
But he still defended the cartoon as part of a debate about “governmental overreach which has been the hallmark of Governor Kelly’s administration.” He said cartoons are designed to provoke debate and response, and that they are necessarily “gross over-caricatures.”
We can agree with those points generally. We include many cartoons with which we don’t agree, or that push the limits of acceptable debate. This is why we support his First Amendment right to publish.
But Mr. Hicks’ cartoon was just several steps too far. Publishing it in the first place was a mistake. We are grateful he removed it.