There’s something very clear about the coronavirus: When you get groups of people together, it spreads quickly.
The latest case: The Miami Marlins, the pro baseball team, had an outbreak, with 14 positive tests. They had to postpone their home opener, and the opponent in their last series -- the Philadelphia Phillies -- had to postpone a game, too. There are almost certainly more postponements or cancellations coming, because teams won’t want to go play a team with an outbreak or visit their stadium for a couple of weeks.
Baseball is an outdoor game, and games are being played without fans -- it’s really just a TV show, which is what all big-time sports have really become. So a person might think the chances of virus transmission are relatively low. Consider, by contrast, football practice, where guys have to bang into each other for hours a day. Think about a basketball game at Bramlage, where it’s all indoors. Or a bar in Aggieville, where scores of people jam in together. Or consider Manhattan HIgh School, where 2,000 human beings gather indoors every day. Or Kansas State University, where 20,000 young people are crammed into dorms or basement apartments and classrooms 24-7.
Sure, we can take precautions. We can wear masks and wash hands and stay distant from each other. Those things all make a significant difference. But when people get together in groups, there’s going to be transmission. The only question is how quickly the transmission occurs. The slower the rate, the better chance science has to catch up.
Let’s not kid ourselves. Football? Come on. Even if K-State somehow avoids an outbreak, what happens if Oklahoma has one in the middle of the conference season? The whole schedule is thrown out of whack. Look what’s happening in baseball, where everything’s already all bollixed up. Basketball? Only if there’s a vaccine.
In-person school is much more important to society than either one of those things, and we’re in favor of trying to make it work. But everybody involved -- teachers, students and parents -- needs to be prepared for a herky-jerky, stop-and-start-and-stop experience until there’s a vaccine.
Sorry, folks. That’s reality.