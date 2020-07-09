So now masks are required by order of the government inside the Manhattan city limits. They’re not required in the outlying areas of Riley County, anywhere in Pottawatomie County outside of the small sliver of land that lies inside Manhattan, and anywhere in Geary County.
There was some back-and-forth before that set of rules settled in, and, like most processes of this sort, the more you looked at it the worse it appeared. But now that that’s done, it makes sense on a certain level. Most of the cases in our area are centered in Manhattan, particularly among college-aged people. Masks are also required on Fort Riley, another concentrated area of younger adults.
We weren’t enthusiastic about a government order, but that argument is over.
Wearing masks will help slow the spread of the coronavirus. We strongly encourage readers to consistently wear them in public, not just because of a government order, but because it’s the right thing to do. You might not be endangered by the virus, but somebody you know will be.
Bob Copple, the CEO of the hospital in Manhattan, has pointed out that the pattern elsewhere in the country has been for a surge in infections of young people to be followed a few weeks later with a spike in hospitalizations, typically in older adults. We have to assume that some infected college-age kids went to see grandma for the Fourth of July, and, well, that’s potentially a serious problem.
Thus far in the Manhattan area, we’ve done a good job of protecting the hospital capacity; at the moment there’s just one one coronavirus patient there. That person has been on a ventilator for quite some time.
Wearing masks will simply reduce the number of infections at any one time, and we’re really in a numbers game now. We need dramatically better testing capacity, and we need a vaccine. The only thing we can do is try to give scientists the time they need to make those things happen. And the best way to slow the transmission is to stay away from each other, and when we have to be around people, to wear a mask.
Feel free to argue. But put a mask on while you do it.