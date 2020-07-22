Maybe we ought to rename ourselves the “Federated Counties of Kansas.”
We’re not really a state. We’re just a collection of counties, and cities, and school districts.
At least that’s the way it looks after Wednesday’s actions by the state school board. That board decided, on a tie vote, to not enact Gov. Laura Kelly’s “order” that public schools delay their opening this fall until after Labor Day. (We put “order” in quotes because obviously it wasn’t an order. That’s the point.)
It would have required a simple majority on that board to enact the governor’s, uhh, recommendation. So the default -- without the board taking action -- was for the authority on this matter to fall to local school boards. That’s where the power now lies.
In theory, that’s best. It’s generally better to leave more authority in Manhattan, or Wamego, or Randoph, or, say, Hays, rather than have decisions made in Topeka or Washington.
The trouble in this particular instance is that the state is likely to end up with a mishmash of school starting dates, and a mishmash of approaches about confronting the coronavirus. If students are in school Aug. 20 in Wamego, but out of school in Manhattan until Sept. 8, that creates a mess on a whole variety of fronts.
This is the second or third major issue to go this way. After the initial coronavirus lockdown, the state Legislature voted to restrict the governor’s powers. So then when it came time for her re-opening plan, that essentially became just a series of recommendations that individual counties could follow or not. Then when she issued a “mandate” in favor of wearing masks in public, it fell to counties -- and within counties, to individual cities -- whether or not to implement it.
Nobody paying serious attention would argue against wearing a mask. The issue was whether the government should require it, and -- again -- the power ended up in the hands of county commissioners and city commissioners. Is that best? Yes, in terms of the way government ought to work, generally speaking.
In terms of making scientific sense in battling a viral pandemic, it makes little sense. What makes sense is a unified approach.
But that’s not what we have in Kansas, at least not anymore. What we have is a collection of counties.
When will school start? Who knows? Ask your school board member next time you bump into them in the grocery store. Do you have to wear a mask? Who knows. Ask a county commissioner at the coffee shop. What’s the speed limit? Who knows. Ask the road board.
What’s next? Is theft legal? Ask the city commission!
OK, maybe that’s a little far. But you get the point. Who’s really in charge, in the middle of this pandemic, is a mishmash.