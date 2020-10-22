Let’s try to clarify one key point: There will be a free and fair election next month, and the results will be legitimate, and there will be an orderly transition to whoever wins, in whatever office.
Any attempt to lead you to think otherwise is selling something. And doing you -- and the country -- a disservice.
We say this even as we acknowledge the chance that there will be some screw-ups with ballots. Any human endeavor has a chance for mistakes, errors, and even fraud. But the system of electing our leaders has existed for a couple hundred years, and it gets tweaked to improve every time. There are fail-safes, and backups, and redundancy.
Every serious look at the issue has concluded that the incidence of fraud and error is extremely low. As we know from Florida in 2000, the tiniest of margins can swing an election, and so that’s not to be taken lightly.
We at The Mercury have received a steady stream of questions about the election this time, from questions about overflowing mailboxes to inquiries about the verification of signatures on mail ballots. These are good questions, and we have been getting answers into the paper for weeks. We will continue to do that, and our newsroom will do so with the skepticism appropriate for journalists. Questions about the mail are more relevant than ever, since a larger percentage of ballots will be cast that way by voters who prefer not to venture into public during a viral pandemic.
But we want to assure you at this moment that there’s no reason to think that there’s a significant problem. The local officials in charge of conducting the election are professionals who will handle ballots -- whether mail-in, advance, or in-person on election day -- appropriately. The mail system appears to be capable of handling ballots, too.
We say this now because a belief otherwise would tend to discourage participation, and increase cynicism, and this is not the time for that. This is the time to tell you to get involved, get educated, and cast a ballot. It will be counted.
And whatever the outcome, we will get the government we ask for. The majority will win, and the minority will lose, and we’ll move forward as a community, and as a country, as we always have.