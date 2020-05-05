The recent local flap about streaming video of Riley County Commission meetings could be some sort of goofball Netflix series. At times, we can’t wait for the next episode. But we’re professional journalists, and we’re nerds like that.
The most recent episode contained the statement by County Commissioner Ron Wells Monday that he wants to ask voters in November if they will pay the costs of live-streaming video of the meetings.
Costs? Seriously?
Anyone with a cell phone could stream the meetings for free. Well, not for free, but we assume the county building already has a WiFi network. Do you have to pay somebody to stand there and operate the camera? Not really; put the thing on a tripod. Do you have to pay for storage to maintain the video files? Well, maybe. We don’t mean to be too dismissive, since we haven’t done in-depth research.
Actually, yes, we do. The reality is that if Commissioner Wells had any interest in allowing the public to watch the meetings on video, he could have made that happen in about 15 minutes on Monday. Commissioner John Ford has already expressed willingness, so one more vote is all it takes. Commissioner Marvin Rodriguez has not commented.
And the logistics? The world has changed. You don’t need a television channel and a studio crew. If you, dear reader, wanted to stream live video of yourself reading this newspaper, you could do so in about 10 seconds with that phone sitting beside you.
Why not stream the meetings? There are valid arguments, but not any that the commissioners are willing to voice. Which makes this whole discussion disingenuous -- frankly, on both sides.
Putting public meetings on television has always turned them into television shows. All of a sudden, things are done for the sake of the cameras. People start grandstanding, quoting the Declaration of Independence and worrying about their hair rather than reading the background briefing material and brokering compromises.
Also -- and this is where the advocates of streaming the meetings are hard to take seriously -- the reality is that only insomniacs want to watch this stuff. Nobody goes to the meetings, and that’s not just because they’re held during the day. Nobody goes to school board or City Commission meetings, either, not even when they’re voting on tens of millions of dollars.
The only reason anybody is worked up right now is because Commissioner Rodriguez made an outrageous comment about how the Manhattan area wouldn’t have much of a coronavirus problem because there aren’t many Chinese people living here. His opponents want Commissioner Rodriguez’s head, and they’re calling for video, too. But they never attended meetings, either, until they read about Commissioner Rodriguez’s comment.
Would video have prevented such a ridiculous comment? Doubtful. He said it in a public meeting, knowing full well there was one professional journalist present. That’s how this got out -- The Mercury reported on it. Didn’t require video.
What would video really solve? Nothing. But it’s almost impossible to argue against it -- who could be against transparency? -- so Commissioner Wells is now making up something about the cost and putting it up to the voters.
That’s a good one. Truth is it would probably cost more to put it on the ballot than to just make it happen.